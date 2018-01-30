CHENNAI: TS Srinivasa could be a called a man of contradictions — a structural engineer who specialises in designing oil rigs and a passionate nature lover, who has taken part in wildlife surveys and drawn out biodiversity checklists for lesser-known protected areas. But he sees no conflict between the two, infact he says his passion for nature and conservation puts additional onus on him to design facilities that ensure “minimum adverse impact on the environment during their operation”.

This co-founder of an environment education start-up EcoEdu has recently released a book Garden Climbers: A Pocket Guide. We do a quick interview with him to understand the myths about these tender inhabitants of our many gardens.

Why a book on garden climbers?

During our nature walks and education programmes, many participants would enquire about plants that could be grown in small spaces as many of them lived in buildings with very little space for planting trees. In addition, questions on the propagation methods, flowering seasons, birds and insects they attract were also being asked. Climbers with their vertical growth habits and limited space requirements were an obvious answer. However, most of the information was either anecdotal or based on individual experience. No handy guides were available for easy identification in the field. Our first book Discover Avenue Trees by Karthikeyan S was well received. Based on the response and feedback, we set out to document and publish the book on Common Garden Climbers.

How did your interest in gardening start?

The interest was kindled by my grandfather. He had a garden and I was tasked to collect flowers for worship every morning. He would also add new species to the garden and I was always amazed by their ability to survive.

What is the most challenging part of gardening?

The challenge for any gardener is to select the right species for the garden/location in the garden. It would require a thorough understanding of the growth habits, light requirements, propagation methods and pruning.

Which is one plant/climber you can’t wait to get? Why?

Madagascar Jasmine — Marsdenia floribunda — for the long-lasting fragrant flowers. I have tried several times to grow it in the garden but never succeeded.

Please share a few lessons you have learnt from your garden?

a. Understand the light requirements and heat tolerance of the species; Slowly acclimatize them to the conditions in your garden;

b. Ensure proper drainage so that seepage/over-watering will not affect plants;

c. Keep an eye for pests and diseases – they can wipe-out the garden quickly;

d. Never allow the soil to harden. Regular work-over and addition of compost will ensure a better growth.

e. Patience is the key.

One plant you will never have in your garden? Why?

Winged Bean — It practically smothers everything on its way.

How did you research for this book?

Most of the background work was done by personal observations over the last three years. Some Beautiful Indian Climbers and Shrubs by Dr NL Bor and Dr MB Raizada was used as a reference for field identification keys. The current taxonomic information was gathered from the “the plantlist”.

5 climbers you can grow in south India

Mysore Trumpet Vine —

Thunbergia mysorensis

A native climber with long drooping inflorescence and exquisite flowers — ideal for pergolas and arches.

Sky-blue Cluster Vine —

Jacquemontia pentanthos

A slender twiner with profuse flowering which attracts small birds and insects — recommended for small spaces, hedges, balconies and window sills.

Jasmine — Jasminum grandiflorum A hardy climber with fragrant flowers which are widely used for worship and adornment — suitable for narrow spaces and arches.

COMMON MYTHS

1. Climbers can be grown anywhere in the garden;

2. They are easy to grow and propagate;

3. All climbers can be trained and supported using twines/wires or wooden stakes.

4. They require little maintenance

BUT, FACTS…

1. Locating a climber in the garden requires proper planning and understanding of the growth habits and spread;

2. Though most climbers are hardy, the young plants are tender and very sensitive to light, heat and moisture. So, proper care is essential till they establish themselves and adjust to the conditions in the garden.

3. The support arrangement depends on the climbing habits, growth and spread of the vines. So the support arrangement should be based on the assessment of these

requirements. A visit to the local nursery or a garden where the selected species is already thriving would help.

4. Once established under favourable conditions, many of the climbers can grow quickly and rampantly, covering everything on the way. So, regular pruning would ensure that they are under control and also encourage new blooms. Proper watering and turning of the soil at the base would also be required to keep them healthy.