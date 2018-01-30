CHENNAI: I didn’t have plans to get a pet, but when I saw Rufus, I literally kidnapped him from this breeder who had been breeding dogs in a horrible environment, where they were dying due to some virus that had been spreading in that place.

My folks were totally against me having a pet, so I had to keep him hidden at my house, but when they saw him they also fell in love with him — at first sight. My dad, who has always hated dogs, now takes him out for a walk every day and my mother now finally has a son who listens to her. The way she showers him with love makes me sometimes think that she gave birth to him and adopted me.

Rufus has changed my life so much, now I don’t ask women for their numbers, they just give it to me. He is the best wing man ever! Rufus has more fans on social media than I do, and that’s an insult to me as I’m comedian. However, he has changed so many people’s perspective that Rottweilers are a ferocious breed. They are just surprised to see a Rottweiler being so friendly and the credit goes to my folks, who showered him with so much love and never chained, caged or leashed him.

After Rufus came into their lives, they started to love every dog they see. They take care of all the street dogs near my home now. They sometimes forget to keep food for me on the table, but all the dogs get food on time. Walking and running with Rufus has made my dad fitter and he also reduced my mother’s stress.

Rufus is a big Enrique Iglesias fan.

This sounds strange , but when I play Enrique’s song, he starts singing along. He loves his doctor, and his doctor loves him, because he is the only Rottweiler who doesn’t want to bite his head off. He takes his medicine and injections without any fuss, and has also saved a couple of dogs’ lives by donating blood. He is a hero, but I’m not sure if he knows that. My sister can take him for walks in the middle of the night on lonely streets without any fear because no one dares to mess with my boy.

He is 60 kg and muscular with huge fangs, but still behaves like a puppy and sits on everyone’s laps. He gets to eat good nutritious food made by my mother, but nothing excites him as much as chapatis, oranges, bananas and ice cream. But what excites us is his mere presence — a goofball who never stops filling our lives with joy.

P.S: He has a tail and that’s the most cutest thing about him. Watching him wag his tail is the best thing in the world. I hope people stop cropping their dogs’ tails and ears.