CHENNAI: Be it dark chocolate cupcakes with a creamy chocolate frosting or those with Oreo cookie crumbs and vanilla frosting, each cupcake at this store seems to be calling out to you, saying: ‘Bite me’! “We did not want something cute, we wanted to name it something naughty...something inviting,” says Kingsley Jegan Joseph, co-founder, Bite Me. The popular cupcake store, which was launched in 2014, today has three outlets in Bengaluru, is set to open a new store in Chennai soon.

“Divya and I had come down from the USA in 2012, and wanted to start a business in India, and cupcakes were always on our mind. So we set up our first store in Indira Nagar. Initially, Divya would bake at home and I would deliver them,” Kingsley recalls. A self-taught baker, it was after a lot of experimenting and burning batches of cakes that Divya began to bake her cupcakes to perfection.

“I had to un-learn some techniques of baking and improvise after I came to India because of the unavailability of some ingredients,” she recalls. How is Bite Me different from other cupcake stores? “All our cupcakes, cakes and chocolates are made from scratch, using only homemade and natural products, and they are all eggless. There are some people who use pre-mixes to bake their cakes, but we don’t do that. For our cupcakes, we use cake batter so that it remains moist,” adds Divya.

Though settled in Bengaluru, the couple is from Chennai and are excited to bring their store to their home city. “We always had this plan. We were just waiting for the right partner and time,” says Kingsley. Bite Me’s central kitchen, which is located in Adyar, will be officially launched in February. “You can place orders on Facebook and/or our website, and it will be delivered to your doorstep,” explains Divya. Though the kitchen will deal with only deliveries at the moment, Kingsley says that they are also in talks to finalise a fully functional store in the city.

Bite Me will be launched in the city on Feb 1. You can place your orders at biteme.co.in or on their Facebook page ‘Bite Me’ @cupcakesindia