CHENNAI: I have a 10-year-old German Shepherd. Late night, she barks no apparent reason and keeps pacing restlessly in the porch. This has been going on for a few days now. I don’t understand why. What could be the reason?

— Nadeem

Hi Nadeem

Your dog’s sudden change in behavior and barking late night could be a result of many things.

Dogs have an extraordinary sense of hearing. A dog is expected to hear noises from four times the distance of a person with average hearing capabilities. Dogs can also hear noises at a much higher frequency than humans. It is possible that your dog can hear something unusual. This noise or sudden movements in the environment could be turning her restless.

Before you let your imagination run wild and start imagining ghosts around, consider unusual activities of nocturnal animals, rodents or likewise who could be a new entrant in your neighborhood and could be bothering your dog. Is your porch or gate close to roads outside? Are there new entrants in your street pack that is bothering her? You may be able to identify it in a CCTV recording. Of course, rodents and reptiles would need a little more investigation.

Since you have mentioned that she is 10 years now, do carefully consider her physical and medical conditions. It is possible that the porch is too cold or uncomfortable for her during the late hours and she is simply trying to draw your attention to this. It could be possible that she has been using the same porch for her nights all these years, but sometimes age related fatigue needs to be considered.

So as always, rule out any underlying medical conditions. Make sure she has access to attend to nature calls, in case this is a bladder control issue. If all medical reasons are ruled out, do try to take her inside the house to see if the barking persists. This will also help you identify the cause. As a general good practice, take her for a brisk walk before you retire so as to spend any pent up energy or excitement and give her a calm and good night's sleep.

