CHENNAI: In 1993, when Uttara Bharat Kumar landed a summer job with the Boston Healthy Start initiative to work with low-income mothers on antenatal and postnatal nutrition, she realised the power of strategic communication to positively change health behaviours. “I wanted to come back to India and create a positive change in the field of social behaviour and health through the medium of entertainment,” shares Uttara, co-founder, Nalamdana, a city-based health communication NGO, as she talks to us about her journey ahead of Nalam Night, a fundraiser celebrating 25 years of the NGO.

With a seed grant from the Echoing Green foundation, Uttara along with the NGO’s current director, R Jeevanandham founded the trust in 1993 after a chance meeting. “I met him in Madurai at a waiting room. The person we both had come to meet didn’t show up, and we ended up talking to each other. I found out that he, along with his group of friends, was doing community theatre for AIDS prevention and it seemed like the perfect coincidence,” she shares.

Uttara soon invited Jeeva to Chennai to do a show on health and hygiene in the Saidapet Housing Board. “We had expected only about 300 people. But, after the pre-play entertainment was done, about 1,000 people showed up and stayed until the end of the show and even gave testimonials. We were so amazed and that’s when we realised the power of entertainment. We started using it to change social norms,” narrates Uttara who has led several health communication programmes and initiatives globally.

Currently working for the Johns Hopkins University (Center for Communication Programs), she also continues to serve as an honorary Nalamdana Board of Trustee. “The core staff of the trust has stayed for 25 years and we have received grants from organisations like the UNICEF and other small local donors, too. But, the size of the organisation has stayed small. We believe in being small and effective. I am also proud that our NGO’s audits have been clean so far. Not a lot of NGOs can say that and we can tell what exactly was done with the money that was given for funding,” she adds.

With entertainment becoming a core medium in portraying social causes, Uttara emphasises the need for more creative and entertaining approaches to reach out to people. “We are a nation full of people who love entertainment and it should be used to do something good,” she says and recalls an incident from a child abuse prevention campaign. “Sometimes such topics are not commonly discussed and when it is brought out through entertainment, it creates open dialogues. During one such campaign, an IT employee who volunteered for us broke down, saying that she was abused as a child and that she didn’t have space where she could talk about it,” she recalls.

From working in fishing villages affected by Tsunami to supporting programmes in different places including Uganda, Nepal, and Egypt, she has done it all. “One project I am hoping to grow is the community radio — Thendral. We talk about issues and also bring in experts to talk about prevention. It’s very interesting to see women who weren’t doing much before, to produce programmes in the station and also learn digital editing,” she shares.

Now in its 25th year, the NGO intends to work with the Adyar Cancer Society and other cancer treatment and support centres in Tamil Nadu to enhance their cancer prevention and early detection outreach. “There’s very little being done in prevention and early detection of cancer, especially in women with cervical and breast cancer. We want to create a lot more awareness than what’s available, and find effective ways to take it across to people,” she adds.

Nalamdana Trust along with Society for Oncological Imaging is hosting Nalam Night at the Radisson Blu Hotel on February 3 at 7 pm. Proceeds from this night will go towards cancer prevention and treatment support. For donor passes, contact uttara@nalamdana.org