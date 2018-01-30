CHENNAI: Minimalistic detailing and characters with quirky captions are the highlights of illustrator Palak Gupta’s works. Her Instagram page — @thesplitspinach — which she started in July last year, includes representation of herself in different situations and her reactions to these situations.

“My page is called split spinach because, many a time people call me paalak (spinach), instead of Palak, so I thought why not give that as a name. It sounds quirky too, right?” she says.

For Palak, a political science and liberal arts graduate, art was always on her mind, but little did she expect to turn it into a serious vocation one day. Her current illustrations are used on posters, notebooks, coasters, pin-up cards, magnets and calendars. “I want to experiment with products that are not available in the market,” she adds.

A fan of illustrator Alicia Souza’s works, Palak says that she follows works of different artists and illustrators to seek inspiration. Her works mostly include ‘reactions’ — personal reactions to situations and people — that she has come across or would have wanted to give. “For instance, there are times when during a conversation, I might not say anything and just be quiet, but I react to it through my products,” she explains.

Palak will introduce more products to her list soon. Most of her works are accompanied by a quirky comment or caption, which represents the situation and reaction — from dealing with a nosy aunty to being a meme addict and devising a patriotic formula for road safety, her works revolve around everything that she encounters on a daily basis.

Though college students were her target audience at first, Palak admits that she was surprised when people of different age groups started buying products from her, especially at a recent pop-up in the city. “I have been getting a really positive response from people in Chennai, however, most of my orders come from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru,” she adds.

Palak is also a photographer and sometimes includes her illustrations within her photographs to convey a story. “I took a photo of dogs at a beach, and I just illustrated myself in the picture and made it look like I want ed to cuddle with all of them,” she says.

To place orders, you can visit her Instagram and Facebook page: @thesplitspinach