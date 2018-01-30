In Hindu scriptures the world is described as a tree and is often referred to as the Kalpa Vriksha. ‘Kalpa’ connotes the time period of one complete cycle of creation from golden age to the end of iron age. The seed or the creator of this creation is of course the lord.

There is a trunk and many big branches that stem from the tree. The big branches of this tree represent the main religions of the world that are created by powerful souls who come on earth as religious preceptors. As this tree grows bigger and older, many new branches come out and the older ones also continue to expand and divide.

However, the original purity and strength of religions begin to decline with time and many divisions occur within them. Then finally at the end of iron age the tree dries up completely and the seed emerges.

Majority of people across the world believe that god is one and truth is one. If that is the case, then why do we have so many messengers and why do we have different messages? If god’s message is for establishing true dharma on earth, then it should have unified all humans instead of dividing them. Isn’t it?

We must understand that religious preceptors come in the world and shine their light of purity and goodness so that humanity’s faith in lord is restored or sustained. Their teachings help people hold onto their belief in goodness and god. However, liberation and salvation, purification and world transformation, establishment of dharma and destruction of evil are done by lord himself when he reincarnates at the end of iron age.

Hence, true seekers of truth should understand that god is supreme, omnipotent and omniscient. He is the seed that emerges when world tree becomes old and the new tree has to come out. Thus, through his directly imparted wisdom, the gates of liberation and salvation opens up and that is why he is known as the purifier, liberator and guide. So, as wise children of one lord, it is our duty to follow him to reach our final destination of golden age.