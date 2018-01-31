CHENNAI: It’s been a decade since life-size posters of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows read ‘It All Ends’. Little did we know then, that it was only the break of a new dawn, and like JK Rowling said at the film’s premiers, Hogwarts would always be there to welcome us home — whether through her books or on the big screen.

To anyone who has dared to ask if the Potter mania will die, JK Rowling has responded with new releases, time and again. “It’s the things that she’s left unanswered which have kept me hooked all these years. The new movie will tell me more about Grindelwald, which means more about Dumbledore’s past. I’m hoping to pick up hints about the trail of the elder wand,” said Rukmani Krishnamurthy, a student based in Chennai, referring to the second part of the trilogy — Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Crimes of Grindelwald, expected to release in November this year.

The announcement of these timely releases has made the last two years particularly exciting for Potterheads. “I don’t need to meet a fan to get started on its mysteries. I follow Pottermore.com closely to get clarifications about doubts from the Harry Potter book series. So you can imagine my excitement when I found out about three new releases,” says Anjali Merin Jacob, another student in the city.

The website, Pottermore.com, recently also announced the release of Harry Potter: Hogwarts game, which will hit iOS and Android app stores later this year. This will give fans a virtual taste of life at Hogwarts, and students like Nikketh Muralidharan are excited about it. “I was initially a little let down because not all releases came from JK Rowling,” he says. “But I too want to know what it’s like to study at Hogwarts, and these books tell me exactly that.”