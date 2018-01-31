CHENNAI:An advocate has moved the Madras HC challenging government’s move slashing the scholarship of SC and ST students.The petitioner D Ashok Kumar has sought quashing of the GO dated August 11, 2017, which reduced the scholarships.

The scholarship was meant for students studying even in the management quota of private colleges, if salaries of parents were less than `2 lakh pa. The order limited scholarship to the fee fixed for government quota and not the actual fee to be paid under the management quota. When the plea came up for hearing on Tuesday, the first bench directed the government advocate to get instructions and posted the case to February 2.