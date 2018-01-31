CHENNAI: Juhina Sabrina is a popular organic winemaker in the city, who sells home-made wines under her label, Sincerely Sabrina. She follows a family recipe that has been passed on from generations, and all her products are organic.

What’s your Chennai connect?

My husband, a Chennaiite, is my link to the city.

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

The vibrant colours of the city, the thapan koothu at every given occasion and the positive vibes.

Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

The myriad flavours and varieties of biryani, the expansive beaches, and the religious harmony between all communities.

Your favourite hangout?

The unexplored beaches on ECR.

Three things about the city and its people that make you roll your eyeballs?

The heat in peak summer, the lawlessness of the unruly traffic, and people’s obsession with fair skin without realising the beauty of their own duskiness.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city?

T Nagar for the endless shopping options, bargains, food, and flavours of Chennai.

What would you do to prove to someone that you are a true Chennai-vasi?

By preparing a sumptuous spread of biryani for them, right from Ambur biryani to Dindigul and Vaniyambadi-style biryani. I would also cook our very own Bhai-style biryani!

A Tamil movie dialogue which describes Chennai?

For me, it’s the song Sorgamey endralum adhu namma ooru pola varuma from the film, Ooru Vittu Ooru Vanthu (1990).

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country, what would it be? and why?

Since I was born and brought up in Kolkata, that’s the only yardstick that comes to mind. Its uniqueness and rich heritage are very grey, dusty, grim with a sense of foreboding and unfriendly people. Whereas in namma ooru people are obliging, have a smiling, welcoming and warm face.

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

I’ve always wanted to do bungee jumping from the lighthouse at Marina beach.