CHENNAI: From conversations between the boss and employee, between families and even those addressing social issues, almost nothing is taboo to these standup comics. Sometimes, people ROFL, while other times they’re booed off the stage. As they prepare for their gig, city-based stand-up comedians Vikram Balaji, Niveditha Prakasam and Jagan Krishnan, chat with CE about their journey, embarrassing moments and travel diaries.

If you thought all Chartered Accountants are serious, meet Vikram Balaji. After watching a lot of Jerry Seinfeld videos and trying to do a small gig at an office event, Vikram realised that he could crack people up and soon decided to take up comedy seriously, while still ensuring that all his balance sheets would tally.

He has been doing gigs across India and in Bangkok, Malaysia, and Manila among others. According to him, the best thing about standup comedy is to be able to put across your thoughts. “You don’t need a PhD or anything for it, and people are going to listen to it,” he says.

Like Vikram, Jagan also performed for his colleagues at an office talent hunt and stood second. An engineer by day and a standup comic by night, Jagan is a familiar face in the standup comedy scene in Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. “Though I love performing for Chennai makkal, I think Bengaluru and Mumbai have a good standup comedy scene,” he says. Ask him why many engineers are taking up standup comedy, he quips, “Maybe because we have too much free time on our hands.”

But Niveditha has a serious answer to it. “The competition is so cut-throat though. That’s why people are now branching out when they know they have other opportunities,” she says. The Coimbatore-native has made a mark for herself in the past year. “Being a standup comic is a lot of fun, but at the same time the attention scares me a little,” says the automobile engineering graduate.

Content is king for any standup comedian and each have their own process. Niveditha uses personal observations in her gig. “When I open the show, especially during open mics, I usually talk to an audience like I’d talk to my friends. And then I work on the funny bits of the story,” she shares adding that she practices and perfects her jokes in open mics. Most of Jagan’s gigs have music in them, and he finds it a good platform to address a lot of serious issues on a lighter note. “One issue I would like to address in future is about the culture of seeing stars as role models. At some point you have to separate the art and artist right?” he asks.

Vikram, on the other hand, has travelled extensively and shuffles between Chennai and the USA. For him every show is a learning experience, because of diverse crowd. “For instance, in Chicago, people are very mature about standup comedy, as they have seen a lot of such shows. So the content has to be different and interesting. In Chennai, people like a bit more of the local references, which is the case in Manila as well,” he points out.

Making people laugh is not easy and they experience a lot of embarrassing situations. Jagan shares one such incident. “Initially, when I started doing gigs, somebody came up to me after the show and said, ‘Oh is this supposed to be comedy?’ I did not know how to react at that point. But that is what standup is about...there will be a lot of embarrassing situations,” he smiles.

Rapid Fire

If I make a movie I would cast...

Vikram: Myself and Priyanka Chopra as the leads and Sunny Leone as the antagonist.

A joke that offended people

Vikram: A show that I did in the USA where I said a joke about Jesus and people threw tomatoes at me.

A dream city/country you would like to perform in Niveditha: America — it has the most culturally mixed and very seasoned audience.

A stand-up comic you would like to work with Jagan: I’d love to perform with Alexander Babu

