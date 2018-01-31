Erratic work schedules and long working hours give you less time to hit that treadmill and munch on healthy food. But all your resolutions to get fitter are meaningless when you don’t have a nutritious and balanced diet. If you are planning to give in and order that fried chicken nugget or ‘diet’ pizza already, don’t! Roshne Balasubramanian lists down five Chennai-based companies that deliver your nutritional fix to your doorstep. From idly, wraps, rolls, millet rice, salads to cold-pressed juices, they deliver them all!

A Salad Company

Fresh fruits and vegetables, tossed together always make for a healthy treat. A Salad Company, run by Yogapriya Sivashankar, has made it easier to buy a well-rounded meal via their subscription plans. Their meals are free from preservatives, refined flour and sugar, trans fats and even MSG. The assortment varies from lemon millet salad with chickpeas, Asian vegetable salad, roasted teriyaki mushrooms and broccoli spaghetti pasta salad to Thai grill chicken sandwich. And now, they have launched fresh juices like aloe vera, cucumber, beetroot, carrot and also a Saturday brunch option!

USP: Freshly prepared salads and juices without preservatives and additives. Top picks: Thai grill chicken salad with Thai peanut sauce, spicy cucumber juice, Asian vegetable salad with paneer and ginger sesame dressing. To order, visit: asaladcompany.com or call: 94447 91746

MC’s Lunchbox

A four-year-old company, MC’s Lunchbox, provides delicious lunchbox style meals that cater to different needs and different age groups. Their three-course menu — breakfast, lunch and dinner is pre-decided for the week and you can choose to get it delivered either everyday or on certain days. From lip smacking options in South Indian, North Indian and world cuisines, MC’s Lunchbox follows a non-repeating menu, with variations in different cuisines. The brand opened a retail outlet recently at Ramanujan IT Park.

USP: Food is made to suit everyday needs and lifestyle. Top picks: Tamizhnadu lunchbox, North Indian mini thali, minibox —world cuisine For details, visit : lunchboxmc.com or call: 70921 68000

Madraas Meals

If you love homemade food without additives, here’s exactly the place that you need! Madraas Meals was started by a self-confessed foodie, Arulanandan Sundaram, who understood the need for a healthy homemade food delivery service in the city. The lunch and dinner menu changes every day and for people who sign up for a monthly subscription, the menu and delivery timings are customised accordingly. Meals need to be ordered by 6 pm on the previous day, so that the food can be prepared and delivered on time. The one-year-old deliver service has recently started a dine-in and takeaway facility at Nanganallur.

USP: Homestyle food made with ‘motherly affection’ Top picks: Chapati mini meal, sundal and fruit salad

For details, visit: madraasmeals.com or call: 95661 53743

Caboutu

From what started as a brand that predominantly offered smoothies, Caboutu has revamped into a full-fledged nutrition brand that serves something healthy for anyone looking to replace every meal, drink and snack of the day. From smoothies, cold pressed juices, salads and soups, almond nut milk to probiotics, Caboutu is a one-stop destination that boasts of anything and everything healthy. All their food is free of pasteurisation or homogenisation, preservatives or added sugars. You can also create your own meal plan with dishes on their menu.

USP: Whole fruits and vegetables are blended in smoothies, soups, salads and probiotic drinks to get maximum nutritive value. Top picks: Cold pressed green juices: elixir, green berry, jade To order, visit: Caboutu.com or call: 98403 10312

Pickled Pumpkin

Designed by dedicated nutritionists, Pickled Pumpkin serves low calorie, high quality protein, gluten-free and diabetic-friendly yummilicious meals. All you have to do is pick a meal plan, select your start date and have it delivered! You have to give a 24-hour heads up before your start day, and a meal — breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack of fruit made with nuts or seeds, as well as a homemade health bar, will be served according to your preference. The company also offers a high protein keto and paleo meal and is also planning to launch breakfasts in Swiggy and a single bowl meal especially for office-goers.

USP: Nutritionists approved, 30-day non-repeating menu, balanced, tasty and healthy - What more can you ask for! Top picks: Burrito bowl, Stuffed peppers, Chicken and Paneer Tikka wraps made of whole wheat For details, visit: pickledpumpkin.com or call: 91764 08922