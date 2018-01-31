Director Seenu Ramasamy of Dharma Durai fame recently commenced shooting for his next film, Kannae Kalai Maane, which will star Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah. He also came out with a surprising announcement last week that he will once again be doing a film with Vijay Sethupathi.

Titled Maamanithan, the film will have music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja as well as his sons, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. And now, it’s also revealed that he will also be making a film starring GV Prakash.

Talking to CE about it, the Neerparavai director says, “After the release of Dharma Durai in 2016, I spent the whole of last year scripting stories. Kannae Kalai Maane will be shot in one schedule and I’ll start with Maamanithan by April. The film with GV Prakash will be a thriller and much like my previous films, it’ll also be set in a village. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised. If everything goes per plan, I’ll have three releases this year.”

When asked about the long-delayed Idam Porul Yaeval, he says, “Thirrupathi brothers Lingusamy and Subash are trying their best to get the film released. Hope it gets released and makes my release count four this year.”