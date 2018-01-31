CHENNAI: Fmost people stuck in the monotony of life, there are only two options: either work or WORK. But, Madhan Thanu, MD, Sky Pix, has found the right balance between working hard and partying harder. How? The MD of the event management company, who hosts several DJ nights and other high octane shows in the city and across the country, also doubles as a legal aid.

Photo: P Jawahar

“I love both versions of myself. So, I love doing what I do!” he declares. We chat with the entrepreneur-

cum-legal advisor at his event management office in Kodambakkam. Excerpts follow. What were your aspirations when you were young? I was an auditor when I saw many entrepreneurs come up in the field. Naturally, I became inclined towards it. That’s how this company happened and it has been over two decades. I had always wanted to become an engineer, but that didn’t materialise. I am glad that my other passions — music — took shape in the form of promoting artistes. I never wanted to become a musician...I love music and arts and wanted to be in the background promoting talent and that’s what I do now (smiles).

What’s your favourite music genre?

When it comes to work, I don’t let my personal preferences creep into the choices I make. But, on a personal front, I listen to music according to my mood — from hip hop, Bollywood, devotional songs and EDM to anything that’s trending. I am not fascinated by techno — I feel that one needs to be in a very vibrant mood to be able to comprehend the beats and rhythm.

Would you call yourself a travel enthusiast?

I travel almost 15 days a month. I juggle between courts and dance floors (laughs). I predominantly travel for work, but I love meeting new people and visiting places. I am fond of hill stations and have covered most of them including Kullu Manali and Mussoorie.

After music and being a legal advisor, what interests you the most?

Dance! I love dance and I might be the first person on the dance floor at a party. That’s also my passion.

With two contrasting professions, how do you define yourself?

I don’t (laughs)! It’s surprising for people when they find out that I am a legal advisor who loves music, dance and clubbing. I love both aspects of my life. In fact, I enjoy the best of both worlds. But, I make sure I don’t compromise one for the other. When you keep learning and never get bored of it, nothing can stop you from trying new things. I keep both my identities away from each other and they define me.

How do you unwind?

I don’t see my work as something that induces stress. Yes, it’s a tough job but I enjoy it (smiles). I love helping the underprivileged in different aspects like education and sanitation. I do it as part of the CSR of my company and on the legal front, I sponsor litigations for people who cannot afford to pay.

Such small things make me happy.