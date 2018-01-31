CHENNAI:Two persons were arrested at JJ Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly stealing back up batteries in ATMs.This followed repeated complaints of the batteries being stolen in and around J J Nagar ATMs.

The duo were nabbed with the aid of CCTV footage.

Police gave the names of the arrested as Shankar ( 19) of Royapettah and an autorickshaw driver, Ayyakannu (41).The investigation officer said, off late, there were many complaints of the batteries installed at ATM kiosks for power backups were being stolen. The police officials began an investigation.

“However, the suspect chose ATMs without security guards and CCTVs. Shankar, would enter the centre and bring out the battery and in case he was questioned he would identify himself as a technician, “ said the officer.

“Ayyakannu, who would wait outside with the autorickshaw ready would then flee the scene. The duo would sell the batteries for around `500 to `1,000 in the local markets,” he added.Police have seized around 60 batteries from the two, who were later remanded to judicial custody.