Chennai: Six youth held for attacking constable

Six persons have been arrested for severely attacking a police constable with stones and knives at Royapettah.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons have been arrested for severely attacking a police constable with stones and knives at Royapettah on Monday night after he questioned a group involved in a clash. On Monday, a clash broke out in the Slum Clearance Board settlement area at Royapettah. “Constable Rajavel, who reached the spot alone, began interrogating them. As the policeman continued questioning the men, they started pelting stones at him and later attacked him with knives. Rajavel suffered 16 cut injuries on head, ears and face,” said a police.

City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan,  M C Sarangan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (South) and other senior officers visited the constable at the hospital. “Rajavel is recovering and is out of danger now,” said a senior police officer. Police arrested M Aravindhan (21), a history-sheeter and his associates, R Velmurugan, 25, M Seenu 19, M Uthayanithi 23, R Ajith Kumar 24 and R Mahesh 24 from the same locality.

