'They could have even broken his hand, but why kill him?'

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-four-year-old Rashida with her eyes swollen is seated at her door step of a one-room house along with her two other children who keep asking her when their father will return.



The things including television, fridge and the cupboard are broken and the clothes and vehicles are strewn across the room and a small space is left amidst this. This was the space left keep the dead body of the two children's father Anandan, who was shot dead in 'self-defence' by the city police on Tuesday.



Anandan was last seen at around 8 pm near his house playing carom board along with his friends on Monday. "He was drunk. I asked him to come home for dinner and left the place. A few minutes later, there were screams and we were told that Anandan along with his friends were attacking a police personnel. We rushed to the spot, by then the men had escaped and a few locals had taken the police to the hospital. I tried calling Anandan on the phone but it was switched off," said Anitha, elder sister of Anandan who was seated next to Rashida.



Anandan was part of the gang that assaulted constable Rajavel, who has come to the Royapettah slum board tenement area on hearing about a clash between two groups. Rajavel was brutally assaulted that he suffered 16 cut injuries on head. On the same night, police arrested six men including a notorious history sheeter Aravindan.

A few hours on Monday night, a team of policemen came to the spot and questioned the residents about the men involved in assaulting the constable. "The walkie talkie (of constable Rajavel) was lying at the same spot for hours and none of the locals took it. It was a police man who came at 12 pm picked up the walkie talkie," said a local resident, on condition of anonymity.



"Two policemen entered the house and using lathis, they pushed down the vehicles and things inside the house. They also broke things in the house and were asking for Anandan and his wife. On learning that both were not there, they took my mother to the police station," said Anitha.



Sensing trouble on Monday night, Rashida had left with her two children to house of one of her relatives.



Police took Anandan's mother Jayalalitha to the police station where she spent the whole night and was allowed to leave only at 7 pm on Tuesday. "Another man from the locality who came to the station told me that the police nabbed Anandan and his hand was broken. I was sure they were going to arrest him and I was prepared for it as I reached home. Few hours later, I saw on the news channel that my son was shot dead," said Jayalalitha.



According to the police, on Tuesday, Aravindan led them to a place at Sholinganallur where four more accused were hiding. "Anandan was one of the four arrested on Tuesday. He claimed that constable Rajavel's walkie-talkie (which was lost during Monday's assault) was kept near the Central Polytechnic College at Taramani and hence the police team took him there around 8.30 pm. In the spot, he managed to free himself and picked up a knife and attacked sub inspector Ilayaraja. So assistant commissioner Sudarshan had to fire at him," said a senior police officer.



"Ask around in the locality, he never was involved in any women issues and would infact get angry on men who harass women. The police who came on Monday said my brother was also among the men who harassed women which is not true. What he did to the police was wrong but they could have given him life imprisonment. We would have seen him in prison atleast but killing him has left the entire family shattered,"



Anitha said. Her main worry was the future of Anandan's young widow and two children, Avinash, 4 and Nila, 1.



On Tuesday night, as the news of death of Anandan spread heavy police strength was deployed in the locality. None was allowed to stand in groups of more than three.



On the other hand, students who passed by CPT campus in Taramani were muttering among themselves pointing fingers. "Yesterday, at around 1.30 pm, police personnel had chased us all off and had barricaded this place. Later, many senior police officers visited the spot and police cars were parked.

But it was only later in the night we released that an encounter happened in the scene," a student seeking anonymity said.



Who is Anandan? His role in the police assault case?



Anandan, 23 son of Ashok is a resident of Royapettah. A school dropout, he got into drug peddling in his teens.

He has many cases including two attempt to murder cases registered against him. He served imprisonment six times.



On Monday night, Anandan was along with his friends playing carom board. "He was the one who inflicted several cuts on the policeman's head while his friend held the constable tight. He wanted to bring fear among the cops," said a police source.



Rajavel recovery:



Rajavel, a police constable attached to the Royapettah police station who sustained 16 cut injures on his face and neck is recovering at the ICU at a private hospital in the city.



His wife Mahalakshmi, who was waiting at the hospital told Express that on Monday, he had left work at around 8.30 pm. A few hours later, I received a call that he was injured and is admitted in the hospital.

It was only after I reached the hospital I found out that he was severely attacked with 16 cut injures. He has not spoken much, but is recovering.

Rajavel resides along with this wife and two children both below the age of five years.