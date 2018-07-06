Home Cities Chennai

Bravery recognised: Boy who caught chain snatcher gets a job

On April 17, a man snatched a gold chain from Amutha at Annanagar, around 8.45pm. After she raised an alarm, Surya Kumar (18) of Tirumangalam chased the man and nabbed him.

Published: 06th July 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

City police commissioner A K Viswanathan handing over appointment order and cash prize to Surya Kumar | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A teenaged boy who caught a chain snatcher at Anna Nagar, single-handedly in April has landed in a job in a private company, thanks to the efforts of Chennai police Commissioner A K Viswanathan. On Thursday, the Commissioner handed over the appointment order to him. The General Manager of Sundaram Motors Srinivasan was also present. 

He was also awarded Rs 2 lakh by the Rotary Club Chennai Towers and Rs 1 lakh by SRM group.
On April 17, a man snatched a 10-sovereign gold chain from Amutha who ran a clinic at Annanagar, around 8.45pm. After she raised an alarm, Surya Kumar (18) of Tirumangalam chased the man and nabbed him. With the help of the public, Janaki Raman (26) was handed over to police.

Fiscal woes
The boy’s father Narayanan and his mother were daily wage workers. Since they could not afford Surya Kumar’s education, he did not continue education. In order to get a salary he had asked the Commissioner for a job

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chain snatcher job Bravery recognised Sundaram Motors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp