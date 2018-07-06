Bravery recognised: Boy who caught chain snatcher gets a job

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A teenaged boy who caught a chain snatcher at Anna Nagar, single-handedly in April has landed in a job in a private company, thanks to the efforts of Chennai police Commissioner A K Viswanathan. On Thursday, the Commissioner handed over the appointment order to him. The General Manager of Sundaram Motors Srinivasan was also present.

He was also awarded Rs 2 lakh by the Rotary Club Chennai Towers and Rs 1 lakh by SRM group.

On April 17, a man snatched a 10-sovereign gold chain from Amutha who ran a clinic at Annanagar, around 8.45pm. After she raised an alarm, Surya Kumar (18) of Tirumangalam chased the man and nabbed him. With the help of the public, Janaki Raman (26) was handed over to police.

Fiscal woes

The boy’s father Narayanan and his mother were daily wage workers. Since they could not afford Surya Kumar’s education, he did not continue education. In order to get a salary he had asked the Commissioner for a job