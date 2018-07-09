Forum asks Women’s Christian College to refund fee of student who dropped out in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum has directed Women’s Christian College (WCC) to refund Rs 81,065 to a student who discontinued the course she had applied for.

The complainant, D Anandhi, submitted that she joined MSc Bio Technology course in the college on August 18, 2006 and paid Rs 81,065. At the time of admission, she said she was suffering from ill health and she scrambled to complete all the admission formalities.

She said her ailment persisted and she was unable to attend classes regularly and on August 29, 2006, she submitted a letter to the college stating that she was discontinuing the course and the fees paid may be refunded to her. On February 8, 2008, Anandhi said she had to take legal action as the college had sent a ‘vague’ reply.

The college, on their part, emphasised it had never undertaken to repay the course fee. “The prospectus for the course also clearly mentions in bold letters that fees once paid would not be refunded. The complainant who has agreed to the terms and conditions of the admission cannot claim refund of the fees after discontinuing the course midway,” the college submitted before the forum.

The forum observed that Anandhi had not been very specific about her health issues and that the college too had submitted that the ailment leading to discontinuation of the course was ‘not proved by documents.’

The college said the complaint was not maintainable as a Division Bench of the Madras High Court had held that educational institutions do not come within the purview of the Consumer Protection Act 1986.

“The complainant after joining the course had attended the class till August 31, 2006,” the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) presided over by the President M Mony said in its order dated March 7.

“The complainant informed on March 21, 2007, to discontinue the course and claimed to refund the fees after knowing fully well and executed undertaking that the fees once paid shall not be refunded. The prospectus is also very clear to that effect; discontinuing the course mid-way and claiming refund of fees paid for the course would not be refunded. But the law is well settled that students are consumers and the college fees paid may be refunded,” the consumer forum said in its order.

The forum directed the college to refund the entire amount with interest at the rate of nine per cent in addition to a compensation of Rs 15,000.

