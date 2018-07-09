Law student arrested for assaulting cop in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A final year law college student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police constable in a road rage.

A senior police officer attached to Kilpauk division said that on Saturday night, K Muthukumaran (27), an armed reserve personnel, was returning home after work.

When he was near Egmore railway station, a motorist, hit his two wheeler and fell on the road and sustained minor injuries.

When Muthukumaran questioned the motorist for his act, the youth allegedly hit the constable with his helmet, injuring his nose and hands. He fled the spot and after enquiries, police on Sunday arrested S Saravanan (23).

The law student was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and rash driving. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

Extra Security at judge’s house

Chennai: Security has been beefed up at the residence of Madras High Court judge Justice M Sundar following an anonymous letter threatening him. Police sources said Justice Sundar did not take the letter seriously, but Chief Justice Indira Banerjee alerted the police Commissioner after she came to know about the letter.

Justice Sundar is currently on deputation in Madurai bench of high court. His family is in Chennai. The Chief Justice and Justice Sundar recently gave split a verdict in the case relating to disqualification of 18 rebel MLAs. He had held that the Speaker’s decision was invalid. However, a senior police officer and another in charge of the jurisdiction denied that the judge had received any such letter.

Cash, jewels stolen at Chidambaram’s residence, allegedly by servants

Chennai: Cash totalling Rs 1 lakh and jewellery were stolen from the house of former Union minister P Chidambaram at Nungambakkam on Saturday, police said. Police said the complaint was withdrawn by the family on Sunday morning after servants in the house are said to have confessed to stealing the valuables.

On Saturday night it was noticed that the cash and valuables were missing from the cupboard. “A complaint was lodged at Thousand Lights police station and CCTV footage were scanned and the suspicion fell on the servant maids,” said a police source. Police said they did not proceed with the investigation as on Sunday morning, the complaint was withdrawn.

Arrested for stealing temple idols

Chennai: Eleven years after idols from Sri Narumbunathaswami temple in Tirunelveli district were stolen, the idol wing police arrested a 42-year-old man in this connection on Saturday. Of the 13 idols, the smugglers had sent four idols, including a `15-crore worth Ananda Natarajar idol to London, said police sources. A special team arrested R Paramadurai, a native of Tirunelveli near Koyambedu bus terminus. He was later remanded to judicial custody. Police said Paramadurai had been absconding and was rounded up based on specific information. He was allegedly involved in more than 10 criminal cases and had funded idol smugglers during the theft in the temple, police said.