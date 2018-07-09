Home Cities Chennai

Law student arrested for assaulting cop in Chennai

A final year law college student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police constable in a road rage.

Published: 09th July 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A final year law college student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police constable in a road rage.

A senior police officer attached to Kilpauk division said that on Saturday night, K Muthukumaran (27), an armed reserve personnel, was returning home after work.

When he was near Egmore railway station, a motorist, hit his two wheeler and fell on the road and sustained minor injuries.

When Muthukumaran questioned the motorist for his act, the youth allegedly hit the constable with his helmet, injuring his nose and hands. He fled the spot and after enquiries, police on Sunday arrested S Saravanan (23).

The law student was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and rash driving. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

Extra Security at judge’s house

Chennai: Security has been beefed up at the residence of Madras High Court judge Justice M Sundar following an anonymous letter threatening him.  Police sources said Justice Sundar did not take the letter seriously, but Chief Justice Indira Banerjee alerted the police Commissioner after she came to know about the letter.

Justice Sundar is currently on deputation in Madurai bench of high court. His family is in Chennai. The Chief Justice and Justice Sundar recently gave split a verdict in the case relating to disqualification of 18 rebel MLAs. He had held that the Speaker’s decision was invalid. However, a senior police officer and another in charge of the jurisdiction denied that the judge had received any such letter.

Cash, jewels stolen at Chidambaram’s residence, allegedly by servants    

Chennai: Cash totalling Rs 1 lakh and jewellery were stolen from the house of former Union minister P Chidambaram at Nungambakkam on Saturday, police said. Police said the complaint was withdrawn by the family on Sunday morning after servants in the house are said to have confessed to stealing the valuables.

On Saturday night it was noticed that the cash and valuables were missing from the cupboard. “A complaint was lodged at  Thousand Lights police station and CCTV footage were scanned and the suspicion fell on the servant maids,” said a police source. Police said they did not proceed with the investigation as on Sunday morning, the complaint was withdrawn.

Arrested for stealing temple idols

Chennai:  Eleven years after idols from Sri Narumbunathaswami temple in Tirunelveli district were stolen, the idol wing police arrested a 42-year-old man in this connection on Saturday.  Of the 13 idols, the smugglers had sent four idols, including a `15-crore worth Ananda Natarajar idol to London, said police sources. A special team arrested R Paramadurai, a native of Tirunelveli near Koyambedu bus terminus. He was later remanded to judicial custody. Police said Paramadurai had been absconding and was rounded up based on specific information. He was allegedly involved in more than 10 criminal cases and had funded idol smugglers during the theft in the temple, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Law student arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp