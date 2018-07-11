Let their knowlegde soar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Young engineers from across the country tested their theoretical knowledge on Unmannned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) at Aero Design Challenge (2018) for the third consecutive year at Anna University campus on Wednesday.

Around 100 teams and 700 students will take part in the three-day event for designing and developing UAVs such as drones, miniature helicopters and gliders. In a move towards identifying talented students to carry out design development, manufacture and flight test UAVs, Anna University and Society of Automotive Engineers India Southern Section (SAEISS) are conducting this challenge where engineering students demonstrate their models along with their technical presentation to prove their design capabilities. A total prize of `4.1 lakh will be given to the best team.

The purpose of the challenge is to promote and develop Indian expertise and experience in unmanned systems technologies at the university and college levels. Even small-scale unmanned vehicles are complex systems requiring a well planned and executed design approach. In addition, safety considerations are important factors in this competition as in any other vehicle design project.

“This event not only helps us put our knowledge to practical use, it helps us learn how our contemporaries think,” said Sumesh Rohan, a student from a Salem-based engineering college. He added the event also helped him network widely with students and faculty from colleges across the country.Indigenous products of UAVs of Anna University were also exhibited. The event was attended by State governor Banwarilal Purohit and vice chancellor of the college,MK Surappa.