Home Cities Chennai

Let their knowlegde soar

Around 100 teams and 700 students from engineering colleges across the country participated in the Aero Design Challenge 2018 at Anna University 

Published: 11th July 2018 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Students were tested on Unmannned Aerial Vehicles like drones and gliders ● D Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Young engineers from across the country tested their theoretical knowledge on Unmannned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) at Aero Design Challenge (2018) for the third consecutive year at Anna University campus on Wednesday.

Around 100 teams and 700 students will take part in the three-day event for designing and developing UAVs such as drones, miniature helicopters and gliders. In a move towards identifying talented students to carry out design development, manufacture and flight test UAVs, Anna University and Society of Automotive Engineers India Southern Section (SAEISS) are conducting this challenge where engineering students demonstrate their models along with their technical presentation to prove their design capabilities. A total prize of `4.1 lakh will be given to the best team.

The purpose of the challenge is to promote and develop Indian expertise and experience in unmanned systems technologies at the university and college levels. Even small-scale unmanned vehicles are complex systems requiring a well planned and executed design approach. In addition, safety considerations are important factors in this competition as in any other vehicle design project.

“This event not only helps us put our knowledge to practical use, it helps us learn how our contemporaries think,” said Sumesh Rohan, a student from a Salem-based engineering college. He added the event also helped him network widely with students and faculty from colleges across the country.Indigenous products of UAVs of Anna University were also exhibited. The event was attended by State governor Banwarilal Purohit and vice chancellor of the college,MK Surappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp