Toiling hard for the title

CHENNAI:Being in form and having a rough phase is a part of a sportsperson’s life. A 14-year-old Chennai paddler, D Vishwa, who bagged gold in the sub-junior category of table tennis national ranking tournament which was concluded recently, has already been through a rough phase in his life.

Vishwa has four national level titles and 17 state level titles in his kitty so far. He also won a gold medal in cadet level table tennis national tournament in 2015. The next year Vishwa couldn’t participate in any national level tournament as he had suffered from chicken pox. This created a vacuum in his life. “I was worried if I can make a comeback into the sport and at one point of time when I became weak I thought of quitting. But, my parents and coach Ramnath (sir) gave me confidence which helped me regain everything that I lost in three months,” said the 14-year-old who practices at Krishna Swamy Table Tennis Club.
Though he got the confidence to play again, to regain the pace and keep the winning streak intact he put in more efforts. “I pushed my limits, I used to practice more, do more fitness sessions. I generally practice five hours a day but since I fell ill, I started working on my game for six hours,” said the soft spoken Vishwa about his comeback.

Asked about his role model, he said, “Arjuna Awardee Sharath Kamal. I have grown up watching his performance since I was five years. He is quick and I want to pick up his traits in this sport and win titles for the country like he did.”

His coach R Ramnath Prasad explained how they worked on Vishwa’s weakness. “Vishwa is an attacking player, he has a tremendous forehand game. But his backhand shots were weak initially. But he practiced all the shots backhand,” said Ramnath who has been training him since 2010, when Vishwa started playing table tennis professionally.Ramnath is sure that Vishwa would be one of the best future paddlers in the country and he’d help him bring laurels to the country.

Laurels
