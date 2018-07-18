Trisha’s 53 helps South Zone defeat Central by 46 runs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on G Trisha’s 53 South Zone defeated Central Zone by 46 runs in the BCCI inter-zonal U-19 cricket tournament for girls.

Brief scores: North Zone 46 in 25.3 overs (Hiral Solanki 5/5) lost to West Zone 47/1 in 10.3 overs; East Zone 208/8 in 50 overs (Poonam Nayak 53, Kajal Jena 42, Dhara Gujjar 39, Shabnam 3/39) bt North Zone 124 in 38.1 overs (Simran Bahadur 48, Mamta Paswan 4/10). South Zone 189/5 in 50 overs (G. Trisha 53, Vrinda Dinesh 58) bt Central Zone 143 in 48.1 overs (Humaria Rais 34, Sourafhay 4/33, M. Bhavana 4/25).

Innings win for Thiruvalluvar SG Karneswaran and D Sushil Raj picked up five wickets each to help Thiruvallur DVA thrash Dharmapuri by an innings and 79 runs in the TNCA inter-districts Under-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Dharmapuri 227 in 68.4 overs & 31 in 20.3 overs (SG Karneswaran 5/10, DS Rhaj 5/8) lost to Thiruvallur 337/7 in 90 overs.

Chennai Public School bag title

Medium pacer B Kishan 4 for 20 and S Sriman’s 3 for 12 paved the way for Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) to beat Ever Win Vidyashram HSS by seven wickets in the final of the Sacred Heart’s U-14 round robin league tournament played at Reddy MN Greens grounds.

Brief scores: (Final): Ever Win Vidyashram 80 in 27.3 ovs (Indira Danush 31, B Kishan 4/20, S Sriman 3/12) lost to Chennai Public School 81/3 in 15.1 ovs ( B Hemanath 36). Awards: Man of the Final: B Kishan; Man of the series: S Sriman; Best Batsman: B Hemanath; Best Bowler: Elancharal; Best all-rounder: S Sriman.

Iyyappan shines

B Iyyappan of Mayiladudhurai defeated S Karthik Raja of Red Rose 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in the boys sub-junior final of the Velammal- 43rd state junior and sub-junior tennikoit championship, held at Velammal New Gen school, Medavakkam.

Results: (all finals): Boys: Sub-junior: B Iyyappan (Mayiladudhurai) bt S Karthik Raja (Red Rose) 16-21, 21-14, 21-19. Junior: M Vairamuthu (Golden Star) bt S Harihara Sudhan (T Thangal) 21-12 (played under best of one set only due to weather conditions).Girls: Sun-Junior: D Dhakshitha (Namakkal) bt S Tamil Arasi (Arakonam) 21-10, 21-6. Junior: NB Kaviya (Rasipuram) bt K Shivani (Rasipuram) 21-16, 21-12.

Hockey tourney

A hockey tournament will be conducted for school children on July 22 for boys and July 29 for girls, at SDAT grounds, Thiruvallur. For details contact: 9840187552.