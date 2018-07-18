Home Cities Chennai

Trisha’s 53 helps South Zone defeat Central by 46 runs

Riding on G Trisha’s 53 South Zone defeated Central Zone by 46 runs in the BCCI inter-zonal U-19 cricket tournament for girls.

Published: 18th July 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

S Sriman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on G Trisha’s 53 South Zone defeated Central Zone by 46 runs in the BCCI inter-zonal U-19 cricket tournament for girls.

Brief scores: North Zone 46 in 25.3 overs (Hiral Solanki 5/5) lost to West Zone 47/1 in 10.3 overs; East Zone 208/8 in 50 overs (Poonam Nayak 53, Kajal Jena 42, Dhara Gujjar 39, Shabnam 3/39) bt North Zone 124 in 38.1 overs (Simran Bahadur 48, Mamta Paswan 4/10). South Zone 189/5 in 50 overs (G. Trisha 53, Vrinda Dinesh 58) bt Central Zone 143 in 48.1 overs (Humaria Rais 34, Sourafhay 4/33, M. Bhavana 4/25).

Innings win for Thiruvalluvar                                                                                                                        SG Karneswaran and D Sushil Raj picked up five wickets each to help Thiruvallur DVA thrash Dharmapuri by an innings and 79 runs in the TNCA inter-districts Under-16 tournament.
Brief scores: Dharmapuri 227 in 68.4 overs & 31 in 20.3 overs (SG Karneswaran 5/10, DS Rhaj 5/8) lost to Thiruvallur 337/7 in 90 overs.

Chennai Public School bag title
Medium pacer B Kishan 4 for 20 and S Sriman’s 3 for 12 paved the way for Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) to beat Ever Win Vidyashram HSS by seven wickets in the final of the Sacred Heart’s U-14 round robin league tournament played at Reddy MN Greens grounds.
Brief scores: (Final): Ever Win Vidyashram 80 in 27.3 ovs (Indira Danush 31, B Kishan 4/20, S Sriman 3/12) lost to Chennai Public School 81/3 in 15.1 ovs ( B Hemanath 36). Awards: Man of the Final: B Kishan; Man of the series: S Sriman; Best Batsman: B Hemanath; Best Bowler: Elancharal; Best all-rounder: S Sriman.

Iyyappan shines
B Iyyappan of Mayiladudhurai defeated S Karthik Raja of Red Rose 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in the boys sub-junior final of the Velammal- 43rd state junior and sub-junior tennikoit championship, held at Velammal New Gen school, Medavakkam.
Results: (all finals): Boys: Sub-junior: B Iyyappan (Mayiladudhurai) bt S Karthik Raja (Red Rose) 16-21, 21-14, 21-19. Junior: M Vairamuthu (Golden Star) bt S Harihara Sudhan (T Thangal) 21-12 (played under best of one set only due to weather conditions).Girls: Sun-Junior: D Dhakshitha (Namakkal) bt S Tamil Arasi (Arakonam) 21-10, 21-6. Junior: NB Kaviya (Rasipuram) bt K Shivani (Rasipuram) 21-16, 21-12.

Hockey tourney
A hockey tournament will be conducted for school children on July 22 for boys and July 29 for girls, at SDAT grounds, Thiruvallur. For details contact: 9840187552.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp