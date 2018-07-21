Home Cities Chennai

55th convocation at IIT Madras

A  total of 2,267 degrees were awarded at the 55th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday.

Published: 21st July 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 2,267 degrees were awarded at the 55th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday. Speaking at the event Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog,  said, development must become a mass movement for it to be successful. “Each of you. You can be the critical feedback loop that enforces accountability and ensures that policymaking echoes the realities on the ground,” he said.

Pawan Goenka, chairman, the board of governors, IIT Madras, and MD, Mahindra and Mahindra, said that fresh graduates have to lead the technology front in fields such as the Internet of Things. “Democratisation of technology is perhaps the biggest disruption happening in modern times and the start-ups incubated by fresh graduates and facilitated by establishments like IIT Madras Research Park, are enablers of this disruption. Technology is the backbone of inclusive growth across industries and socio-economic strata,” he said.

For undergraduate students to diversify into new areas of their choice, six new upgrade programmes have been launched. It will allow them to pursue MTech degree in Advanced Materials and Nano Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Computational Engineering, Data Science, Energy Systems and Robotics.
Overall, 29 BTech Honours,  403 BTech,  342 MTech, 18 Dual-Degree (BTech Honours and MTech), 1 Dual-Degree (BS (Honours) and MS), 329 degrees (B Tech/M Tech), 26 Dual Degree (BS and MS), 140 MSc, 51 MBA, 35 MA, 15 PG Diploma in Metro Rail Technology and Management, 182 MS, 244 PhD, 31 Dual Degree (MS/PhD), 6 Dual-Degree (MTech/PhD) and 3 Joint Dual Degree, were conferred upon students.

