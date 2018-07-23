Home Cities Chennai

Water canal goes missing in Chennai as a new road props up overnight

The civic body demolished 12 homes which encroached upon a canal in Chromepet, and levelled the rubble into a road that has shrunk the canal.

Published: 23rd July 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Water canal goes missing in Chennai as a new road props up overnight

The municipality’s solid waste management lorry transported plant and metal waste from the site before the road roller was brought in

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Civic bodies remove obstructions in the path of water channels to ensure better flow of water. However, the Pallavaram Municipality is building a road on a stretch of a canal in Chrompet, much to the woe of the residents.

In April, around 12 families living along a canal passing through Shanti Nagar were evicted by the Public Works Department (PWD). But the rubbles of the demolished homes remained untouched. 

When municipal workers began sifting the rubble on Friday, the residents of Kattabomman Street, Velayutham Street and Ammani Ammal Street were overjoyed. However, their happiness was short-lived. “The municipal workers brought a road roller to level the rubble into a road,” said V Ramanujam, a resident of Kattabomman Street, explaining that the overflowing canal was the reason behind the entire area sinking under three feet of water during monsoon. 

When Express visited the spot on Saturday, it found that this road which is being built has encroached upon the canal more than the families that had lived along it. The road has shrunk the 15-feet-wide canal to two feet. When contacted regarding the issue, the Pallavaram Municipality was quick to distance itself from the issue. “We have received complaints about the road coming up and we will direct the Town Planning Department to look into it. We aren’t involved in it,” said municipal engineer Karuppiah Raju. 

However, the municipality’s solid waste management lorry has been caught transporting plant and metal waste from the site before the road roller was brought in. The PWD, under whose jurisdiction the canal comes, has also blamed the municipality for building a road on a stretch of a canal. “We will definitely take the Pallavaram Municipality to task for building a road on our canal,” said a senior official in the PWD, adding that the PWD under no circumstance will allow blockage of a water channel by a road. 

Why is building this road worth flouting norms? 
The road, which is being built on the canal, connects Kattabomman Street and Shanti Nagar 2nd Main Road. Locals said that this road will open up a major portion of residential Chromepet to big shopping complexes on the GST Road.  For example, residents of Radha Nagar, which is on the other end of Kattabomman Street, will have to either use the Radha Nagar Main Road or go to the MIT bridge to access the shopping centres on GST Road.

This is a travel distance of around two kilometres. However, the road being built by the Pallavaram Municipality will reduce travel distance to 250 metres. “There is definitely a lobby behind this road which is coming up on the canal,” said Ramanujam, an advocate, adding he will be filing a writ petition if the municipality doesn’t rectify its encroachment on the canal.  “The civic body is there to make our lives better, not worse,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pallavaram Chrompet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp