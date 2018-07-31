Home Cities Chennai

1 killed as wall of overhead water tank collapses

In a freak accident, an 18-year-old contract worker was killed and one more injured after a wall of the newly renovated water tank collapsed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here on Monday.

Published: 31st July 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a freak accident, an 18-year-old contract worker was killed and one more injured after a wall of the newly renovated water tank collapsed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here on Monday.The deceased was identified as Birmal Kumar (18), a native of Bihar. He was a contract worker engaged in railway coach production works by Hyderabad-based Tata Projects company on behalf of the ICF.
The mishap occurred around 7 am, when a group of ICF contact workers were taking bath in their shelters near coach production factory on the New Avadi Road. 

The wall of the overhead water tank suddenly collapsed and as a result, water gushed out of the tank, trapping two workers under the debris.Birmal Kumar, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The other contractor worker Neeraj Kumar (21) sustained injuries in hand and legs and was undergoing treatment at the government hospital.The ICF police have registered a case and the probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
accident Integral Coach Factory water tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp