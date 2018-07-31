1 killed as wall of overhead water tank collapses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a freak accident, an 18-year-old contract worker was killed and one more injured after a wall of the newly renovated water tank collapsed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here on Monday.The deceased was identified as Birmal Kumar (18), a native of Bihar. He was a contract worker engaged in railway coach production works by Hyderabad-based Tata Projects company on behalf of the ICF.

The mishap occurred around 7 am, when a group of ICF contact workers were taking bath in their shelters near coach production factory on the New Avadi Road.

The wall of the overhead water tank suddenly collapsed and as a result, water gushed out of the tank, trapping two workers under the debris.Birmal Kumar, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The other contractor worker Neeraj Kumar (21) sustained injuries in hand and legs and was undergoing treatment at the government hospital.The ICF police have registered a case and the probe is on.