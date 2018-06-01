Home Cities Chennai

Armed gang hijacks call taxi in Chennai

A five-member armed gang allegedly hijacked a private call taxi at knife-point near Perambur in the wee hours on Thursday.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-member armed gang allegedly hijacked a private call taxi at knife-point near Perambur in the wee hours on Thursday. Police said K Arumugam, 38, of Guduvancherry owns a car and is a driver for a private call taxi company in the city.  

“On Thursday morning, he picked up some customers from the Central railway station and dropped them at Perambur. Then, he parked the car at Perambur and took a nap at around 3 am. An hour later, five men who came in an auto-rickshaw knocked on the window and asked for directions to Villivakkam,” said a police source. “Arumugam got off the car and was directing them when one of them pulled out a knife and threatened him to hand over the keys. All the five men drove the car and left the auto behind,” added the source.

The ICF police have registered a case and with the help of CCTV footage, police nabbed S Gobinath, 21 and S Sayadhu Sikandar, 21 both from Vysarapadi and have launched a search for three others. “The car is equipped with GSP and we are tracking the location. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car is at Puducherry,” said the investigation officer.  Police suspect the auto used for the robbery must also have been stolen.

Flashback
In October 2017,  two men were arrested from Andhra Pradesh by the Pattabiram police for posing as customers and hijacking a car at knife-point. The men had booked the cab through an app

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
private call taxi hijacks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision