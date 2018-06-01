Corporation to fix fire-fighting systems in CHCs soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Community Health Centres (CHC) run by the city Corporation will soon be equipped with fire-fighting system. The health centres coming up in Sholinganallur and Perungudi will be the first to receive this facility.

The Buildings Department of the civic body has issued a `72.72-lakh tender for a fire-fighting system and medical gas system for the 100-bed health centre coming up at Perungudi (zone 14) and `44.50-lakh tender for the same system for the 30-bed health centre coming up in Sholinganallur (zone 15).

The fire-fighting system will consist of sprinklers, fire hoses and water storage arrangement on site to ensure fire can be doused immediately.

“Once these systems are put in place at the two health centres, we can tweak our requirements so that the best system can be fixed at the other 13 centres,” an official from the Buildings Department told Express.

He also said that tenders for fire-fighting systems in the four other centres which are being built in Thiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Manali and Kodambakkam would be issued in two months.

This move to introduce fire-fighting systems in the Corporation’s CHCs comes after the first bench of the Madras High Court mandated in September 2017 that all new hospitals must comply with fire safety norms.

The Madras HC in March granted the State government another three months to ensure fire safety systems are fixed in all its hospitals.

However, it is unlikely that the Corporation will be able to fit all CHCs with fire safety systems by the July deadline. Fire-fighting systems have become a crucial aspect for most buildings in recent times.