Home Cities Chennai

He has caught them all!

Sidhanth Ashok loved Pokémon so much that he created a Pokémon game of his own.

Published: 01st June 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Mythili Bhat
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sidhanth Ashok loved Pokémon so much that he created a Pokémon game of his own. In class 8, he put the Pokémon Fire Red Version that was there on his Game Boy into his PC and hacked into it. “I studied the Hexadecimal coding method to create my own version of this game. It’s still on the internet somewhere. The graphics are not polished enough”. To make up for that, he made the game extremely difficult, and people who played it asked him why would he make it ‘monstrously difficult’.

Born in Kerala, Sidhanth, also known in the rap community as Inner Rhymes, started playing video games when he was seven years old. Before Pokémon, he played Claw, a 2D scroller game. “Although the graphics of Claw seem primitive now, back then, it was one of the first games that combined in-depth story telling and multiplayer concepts,” he says.

Sidhant started playing Pokémon Fire Red when he was 9 on his Game Boy. When he was learning to swim at the Century Club, his father couldn’t find him in the pool. He followed the Game Boy soundtrack to find it coming from one of the bathroom stalls.

As  he was constantly shift between Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu between 2005-2012, Pokémon helped him make friends. “In Chennai, when I took out my Game Boy, five others took out theirs and we all played together on our devices. That’s how I made friends there. We connected our devices with a cable and traded different Pokémon.”

He started playing on a Nintendo 3DS. From class 11 on, he began taking Pokémon competitively. On the website pokemonshowdown.com, he began taking part in international level competitions. He was ranked among the top 50 players globally in 2014 and stood at 115th rank in the championship category in 2015. “Pokémon is inspired by Rock Paper Scissors which help predicting attacks and it requires a chess-like strategy planning. I got better at Math because of Pokémon. There is a calculator in my house that I would use for the mathematical part of the game.”

Clocking in about 6,000 hours playing the game on the 3DS, Sidhanth played Pokémon everywhere. Once he filled the last page of his Economics exam paper with Pokémon battle strategy. During a meeting, his teacher told his mother that Sidhanth continuously scribble mathematical stuff in his notebook and suggested that he take up science. Back on his way home, his mother said she would confiscate his 3DS. “But, I didn’t listen to her as I was playing on my 3DS.”

Now Sidhanth lives in Bengaluru. He thinks that Pokémon has become obsolete now, except the one year of Pokémon Go. He plays Pokémon on his newly acquired console called the Retrogame which has an emulator software that allows him to play Game Boy, PlayStation and other device games on this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence