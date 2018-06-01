Houses and shops burgled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Miscreants have looted gold and cash worth several lakhs of rupees at two houses and shops in the last two days, leaving the police on their toes.

Irudhayaraj, a resident of SBI Staff Colony in Arumbakkam, was working as the Deputy Regional Manager at Syndicate Bank in Kerala. “Ten days ago, his wife Pauline and their son Albert went to Kerala to visit Irudhayaraj, when some miscreants struck at their house and decamped with around 21.5 sovereigns of jewellery,” said a police source.

Similarly, at Kodambakkam, Karthik Lingeshwaran, 36, had gone to visit his mother at Puliyurpuram. “He returned on Wednesday only to find around three kg of silver stolen from the house,” said the police.

The burglars also broke into two shops.

Sridhar, 27, of Anna Nagar owned an organic food store in the same locality. “He locked his store and left home on Wednesday and the next day he found the locks of the shutter broken and `13,000 in cash missing,” said the investigation officer. A sum of `57,000 in cash was also stolen from a supermarket at Chromepet.