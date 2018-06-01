Home Cities Chennai

Houses and shops burgled

Miscreants have looted gold and cash worth several lakhs of rupees at two houses and shops in the last two days, leaving the police on their toes.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Miscreants have looted gold and cash worth several lakhs of rupees at two houses and shops in the last two days, leaving the police on their toes.

Irudhayaraj, a resident of SBI Staff Colony in Arumbakkam, was working as the Deputy Regional Manager at Syndicate Bank in Kerala. “Ten days ago, his wife Pauline and their son Albert went to Kerala to visit Irudhayaraj, when some miscreants struck at their house and decamped with around 21.5 sovereigns of jewellery,” said a police source.

Similarly, at Kodambakkam, Karthik Lingeshwaran, 36, had gone to visit his mother at Puliyurpuram. “He returned on Wednesday only to find around three kg of silver stolen from the house,” said the police.
The burglars also broke into two shops.

Sridhar, 27, of Anna Nagar owned an organic food store in the same locality. “He locked his store and left home on Wednesday and the next day he found the locks of the shutter broken and `13,000 in cash missing,” said the investigation officer. A sum of `57,000 in cash was also stolen from a supermarket at Chromepet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision