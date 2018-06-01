Let’s make future green

By Express News Service

Daily dump in the city

Kodungaiyur

A fire that broke out in the Greater Chennai Corporation’s dump yard at Kodungaiyur recently that left the area heavily polluted. At least 19 different toxic compounds were detected in the air in the neighbouring residential areas during a similar fire that occurred in 2012, according to a study conducted by the Community Environmental Monitoring and Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternative.

Chitlapakkam

Express reported in October 2017 on how the Chitlapakkam town panchayat dumps waste on the 0.63-acre site bordering the lake despite the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board not giving clearances. While a `20-lakh tender was awarded on February 21 to a private company, the dumpyard nicknamed ‘Chitlapakkam’s Himalayas’ borders the Chitlapakkam lake and has been a talking point of environmental activists and residents for the past decade.

Pallikaranai

Polluted water from temporary sheds is drained into the Pallikaranai marsh has been defeating the restoration works carried out by the forest department. Stormwater drains constructed by the corporation and the drainage lines of Chennai metro water are also letting the untreated sewer into the marsh, which is reportedly home to more than 100 migratory bird species.

Ennore

A study commissioned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) assessed the environmental impact of coal fly ash contamination on the ecologically sensitive Ennore Creek and the areas surrounding Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s (TANGEDCO) North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCPTS). The study pointed out that the industrial activities, especially coal fly ash pollution, have impacted the hydrology, ecology and topography of the Ennore creek.

Perungudi

According to the solid waste department of the Chennai Corporation, the city generates close to 3,200 tonnes of garbage on a daily basis. This garbage is collected from bins in 15 zones and split between Chennai’s two dumping yards — Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.

The Minimalists

Uma Maheshwari, another zero waste crusader, along with her husband Shivkumar has set her own Kamba compost at her residence in Mandeveli. “I started my own composting in 2009,” shares Uma who hasn’t thrown any waste outside since then. The dry waste or the recyclables like cardboard and paper are given to kuppathotti.com, once a month and recycled. Aspiring for a zero-waste lifestyle inevitably means avoiding plastic containers.

“To avoid small plastics which are used for packaging, I purchase groceries like dal and pepper, once in a year and store it. I take my own cloth bag for shopping and collect oil in cans, instead of buying the one litre packet,” says Uma. She also uses a bamboo variant for her cloth pegs and toothbrushes. “We also buy ketchup and jam, which are packed in bottles, instead of the squeeze plastic packets. These glass bottles can be reused,” she shares. In comparison to the average garbage an individual produces in a day (700 grams), Uma and her husband produce only 200 grams, on an average, setting a positive example for what minimalistic living can do. She gives a pass for plastic cups and straws in juice shops and also advocates eco-friendly weddings. “We create awareness on how people can avoid plastic cans and other non-biodegradable items in weddings,” she adds.

The Pit Stoppers

The idea of zero waste seems like an incredibly sustaining idea, and contemplating its implications could make it look intimidating. To make it possible, one needs all the help from both, the family and the society. Chitra Srinivasan and her children Madhumitha (25), Harika (21) and Hanish (18) have supported each other in their zero-waste journey.

“My children use the public transport, and we have all switched to jute bags,” shares Chitra, who has a compost pit in her backyard. The rice and food, fruit leftovers are collected (including the small morsels which go into the sink), shifted to a pot and once it’s full, it is then shifted to the pit. These families are doing well in their quest towards a zero-waste lifestyle, but the support from their immediate neighbourhood is little. “I wish people in the street were a little more accommodative. If we could all join hands, achieving our goal would be more efficient,” says Chitra.

How To Go Zero Waste

● Carry your own filled water bottle while stepping out.

● Use only handkerchiefs and not tissues.

● Don’t accept promotional brochures and pamphlets at toll booths and other places.

● Reuse old bedspreads and dresses as rag clothes

● Take your own container for buying food. This will not only be healthy but also reduce food wastage.

● Buy locally grown produce and support our farmers by buying organic from known communities.

● Carry your own coffee mugs to the workplace.

● Avoid store-bought packaged items and opt for buying from homemade sellers. You can avoid the packaging and it’s healthier.

— Kalpana Manivannan

Gear up!

Chennaiites tell us about the one gadget they’d like to invent to solve the environment crisis

Water crisis is one of the biggest environmental concerns. Ponds, lakes and rivers are drying up. Industries dispose of waste without treating them. I would like to invent a gadget that cleans ocean water and other water resources and turns them into drinking water as many people across the world are deprived of water, which is the elixir of life.

—Mahesh Bhandari, 21, VIT Vellore

I want to create an automated system where a seed can be planted in place of a tree that is to be felled. This is to make sure that there is a balanced supply of oxygen. We should also have a gadget that alerts us about impending natural calamities.

—Sourabh Sanghvi, 25, Restaurant owner/show host

I would like to invent a gadget that would use pedal power of a cycle to run a motor. It would be pollution free and also keep fit. I would like to find a way to tap solar energy to charge phones. The charger could just stick to any window and tap the solar energy to charge the phone.

—Himakshi Rai, 19, Institute of Hotel Management

Water scarcity has been the top concern in our country for years now. States have been fighting with each other over sharing of water. Our country is surrounded by huge water bodies. I would like to create a gadget that can turn polluted water into non-polluted usable water with just one touch.

—Nandhini L, 19, MOP Vaishnav College for Women

Coconut fig can be converted into fibre to store vegetables and fruits, instead of using plastic. This can reduce the use of plastic. The fig is biodegradable.

—Nidhi Anchaliya, 17, Mahendra World School

I would like to invent a tiny machine to minimise the black soot emitted from cars into liquid form, which will further be used to produce black inks.

—Aakash Bhandari, 26, Businessman

Most of the papers we use are either trashed or burned. I want to invent a gadget where papers can be converted into a plant.

—Bala Murali, 22, Independent singer

Ozone depletion tops the list of environmental degradation. I would like to invent a machine that reuses chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Refrigerators, air conditioners and other appliances emit CFCs, which deplete the ozone layer, thereby increasing the temperature of earth. This machine would collect the CFCs and make it less volatile by increasing its boiling point. This machine would also segregate the carbon dioxide released, which can be used to create a artificial vegetation where plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.

—Aparna Suresh, 19, Vellore Institute of Technology

I want to invent a portable dustbin. The user should be able to carry it on them. It should be made mandatory for everyone to carry one in order to reduce dumping waste in public places. This dustbin would have a biodegradable and a non-biodegradable filter that recycles the perishable waste and can be collected later to compost. The dustbin will makes citizens responsible in segregating waste smartly.

—Samiksha Manoj,

15, AMM Matriculation