Rapped by Madras High Court, government revalidates compensation for landowner

The compensation to land owner under the Mass Rapid Transit System Phase II from RK Mutt Road to Luz could not be paid as the amount deposited in the bank lapsed in March 2003.

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

It is learnt that the Madras High Court has asked the State government to file a review petition over the delay in payment of compensation following a contempt of court petition filed by T N Ramasamy.
The Chennai Collector had reportedly deposited Rs 50 crore through challan in March, 1999 and `6.85 crore in April 2000 and the amount has been remitted in the revenue deposits for payment of compensation for acquisition of patta lands in Mylapore and Velachery villages for the scheme under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. However, the amount lapsed on March 31, 2003.

Official sources said that compensation of Rs 12,368 along with 30 per cent solatium and 12 per cent additional compensation for three years was scheduled to be paid to the land owner.

Initially, since the owner’s building was demolished, the government offered compensation only for the land (`2.33 lakh).  He  approached the Madras High court in July 2017 which ordered enhanced compensation of `35.44 lakh. While the state government was mulling to file a special leave petition before the Supreme  Court and denied the compensation amount, the land owner filed the contempt of court petition.

The Collector, who appeared before the court, said that the failure in payment of compensation was not on the part of land acquisition officer following which the court ordered the Collector to file a review petition. It was later found out that the amount lapsed in March 2003 and the Collector requested the government to revalidate the lapsed amount.

Order passed
Sources indicated that the government has ordered revalidation of the amount and it would be paid if the court ordered it in the review petition

