Six held for death of two workers in wall collapse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after two constructions workers died and two others were injured when a precast concrete slab fell on them on a site under construction at Chetpet, police have arrested six persons.

A case has been registered against U Megaraj, 37, foreman supervisor, E Ramakrishnan, 23, site engineer, R Venkatesan, 35, supervisior, A Maharajan, 28, safety officer, Pappukumar, crane operator, and V Meenakshi Nathan, 32 site engineer and arrested them.

The tragedy occurred around 4 pm. A group was trying to put together a set of prefabricated slabs in the building when the incident happened.