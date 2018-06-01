The iron man

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: I started my journey as an istri wala when I was a 10-year-old kid. My mama taught me the knack of this the profession. Those were days when nobody would sit and explain everything patiently. We used to observe, learn and practice even if it involves burning our fingers during the process. I started out as a delivery boy. A cycle was given to me and I would go around the area and collect the clothes and deliver them after they are ironed.

After my marriage in 1966, I opened a laundry shop near the present day Gymkhana Club in Anna Salai. It went on successfully for a decade but I had to shut it down eventually because of cash crunch. For the peanuts we earned, managing the coolies was challenging. That marked the beginning of this small shop and by god’s grace I’ve been able to take care of it all by myself for 42 years now. I would call this my second home. I’ve shifted three places so far.

While starting out I was earning `1 per day. Then it gradually increased to `2 and `3.50 per day. Now I am earning `6 per cloth. Do you see the tremendous change in prices? It might not make a huge difference to many but for people like us the occupation was merely running on paisa system back then. The pricing for a cloth depends on its size or length. I charge `20 for sari. I earn `600 per day and that is adequate to take care of the house.

I have four sons and all my three daughters are married. All my sons are working in different fields. One of my sons is working for an advertising agency, other one has a shop in Parry’s Corner and the third one works for a company. One of them helps me with paying my shop’s rent. Now my wife and I live alone. I don’t have an option but to earn until I die to pay for my food and rent. I don’t want to depend on any of my children who all have their own families.

Let the job that I am doing now get buried along with me in my grave. Who would want to do a job like this? I did not want my children to suffer the same fate. I open my shop at 9 am and wind up by 8 pm. Standing and working continuously for 11 hours is very painful. Do you know how much this istri petti weighs? One in a good condition would weigh about six kilos. My latest one was purchased from Parry’s Corner this January. A good petti will work for two years. Now you can compare and see how your light-weight and modern electric iron boxes would work. It cannot press the clothes hard like this old one run on charcoal. This is the reason why istri walas are still in demand. I don’t have to work out or go to a gym, this is a natural exercise. See these biceps!

Unfortunately, my health has gone for a toss recently. I’ve undergone three nerve surgeries so far. Now I have to take breaks during my work. I sit for a while and then continue to work. Even when I am home, I would just eat and sleep as much as I can. Old age after all!

No matter what the weather, burning hot or pouring, my shop will remain open. Daily workers like me don’t have a break. I have patrons who’ve been coming to me for many years. Even their next generation has started giving their clothes. However, tiny superstitions continue to prevail. Some households don’t give their clothes for ironing on Tuesdays and Fridays. That’s the reason why my shop is closed on Friday. Business peaks after school reopens. I won’t have a problem during festivals and occasions. But vacation time is a bit challenging. I might have to go to houses and collect the clothes.

This occupation has been gradually evolving since the time I started. There are many iron shops tucked away inside streets, usually under shady trees. Earlier young people used to come to learn ironing from me. But what’s the point when they don’t follow and practice the way I teach? Neither did I have the money to employ any of them.

Every cloth has a different method of being ironed. If you take a pair of pants then it has to be flipped on all four sides and ironed equally. I make sure that it is evenly done without leaving any wrinkles. Now I’ve come a long way but I don’t think many are doing justice to the money they charge. Everybody is in a rush to complete their work. My goal to deliver my customers a perfectly ironed cloth has kept me motivated all these years. I never got bored of my job.

Where to find him

K Gurunathan’s blue- coloured pushcart can be found on Apparswami Kovil Street in Mylapore.