Chennai: Men murder wives in two separate incidents

Two men allegedly murdered their wives in family feuds in different parts of the city on Thursday.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men allegedly murdered their wives in family feuds in different parts of the city on Thursday. Venkatesan, 26 and his wife Madhumitha, 23, was residing at Charles Nagar in Pattabiram for the last one year.  

“The couple worked in a private company. On Thursday evening, neighbours heard screams from the house and rushed to find the couple bleeding from their throats. Neighbours immediately rushed the duo to the hospital,” said a police source.

Police said Madhumitha died on way to the hospital while Venkatesan is undergoing treatment. An investigation revealed that the couple had frequently quarrelled. “On Thursday, Venkatesan allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and also tried to end his life the same way,” added the police. The Pattabiram police have registered a case and further investigations are on. In a similar incident, a 27-year-old man killed his wife and escaped from the house at Sriperumbudur on Thursday.

Police said, Sathish was married to Banupriya, 24, eight years ago and resided at Pudunallur in Sriperumbudur. “The couple did not have children and would frequently have fights over it. On Thursday, a similar fight broke out and Sathish strangled Banupriya before slitting her throat with a kitchen knife,” said  a police source.

The couple resided along with Banupriya’s mother and the incident happened when she was away to a nearby shop. “After killing his wife, Sathish escaped from the house. The incident came to light when Banupriya’s mother returned and found her daughter dead,” said the police.

The Sriperumbudur police have registered a murder case under the IPC Section 302 (murder) and sent the body to the  government hospital in Sriperumbudur for autopsy. Later, police arrested Sathish at his hideout and got him remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

