Don’t meddle with the affairs of aided school: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has directed the elementary school education authorities to maintain status quo in respect of the functioning of a government-aided private school in George Town.

Justice S Baskaran granted the injunction on Thursday while passing interim orders on a writ petition from the school by its correspondent T Subhashini, seeking to restrain the Director of Elementary Education, his subordinates and two other individuals, from meddling with the affairs of the school. The judge also issued notice to the officials, returnable by June 4.

According to advocate G Sankaran, there was a dispute over the ownership of the property of the N A P Middle School on Thyappa Mudali Street, which was established in 1890. A Madhan Kumar and M Ramani, claiming ownership of the property, had moved the courts, including the High Court, which had dismissed their pleas. The matter is pending before the Rent Control Court. They, however, managed to exert pressure on the elementary school authorities, who interfered with the functioning of the school.

Madhan Kumar had pasted notices on the walls of the building stating that the school would not function from June 1. When questioned, he told the petitioner that he did so on the direction of the Chief Educational Officer in Saidapet. Hence, the present petition to restrain the department officials as also the two individuals from interfering with the functioning of the school, Sankaran added.