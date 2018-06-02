Home Cities Chennai

Kayalpattinam needs no police station: MLA

IUML MLA from Kadayanallur constituency, KAM Abubacker on Friday made a strange request to the State government. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district needs no police station since there are no issues

CHENNAI: IUML MLA from Kadayanallur constituency, KAM Abubacker on Friday made a strange request to the State government. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district needs no police station since there are no issues to be resolved by police. “So please remove the outpost which started functioning there recently,” he said.

“As far as Kayalpattinam is concerned, there is no cinema theatre and liquor shop there.  Even a police station was also not there till now. Keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, I request the government to remove the police outpost there” he added.

