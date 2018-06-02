Saving Alambadi cattle breed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the lines of research centres set up already for conservation of Kangeyam and Pulikulam breed of indigenous cattle, Animal Husbandry Department would establish one more for dedicated research for protecting Alambadi breed in Dharmapuri.

‘Udumalai’ K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Animal Husbandry, made the announcement in the Assembly on Friday. He said, “An Alambadi cattle research centre will be set up in Dharmapuri district with an outlay of Rs 4 crore for conservation of the native breed.”