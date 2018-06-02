Thangamani-TTV clash in House

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power Minister P Thangamani and MLA TTV Dhinakaran clashed in the Assembly over the government’s efforts to reopen 810 TASMAC shops closed following court orders. At one point of time, Dhinakaran staged a walk out stating that he was not given opportunity to clarify the charge made by the minister. Dhinakaran said of the 6,672 shops, 1,000 were closed in two years and 3,321 shops were closed. But, the government was taking steps to reopen 810 shops already closed.

Responding, the minister said of the 6,715 shops, 1,000 were closed in 2016 and 2017 and there should be 5,715 shops now. But, 3,866 shops alone are functioning now. The government challenged the stay order for closure of 810 shops since already these shops were functioning.