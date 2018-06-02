Thangamani-TTV clash in House

CHENNAI: Power Minister P Thangamani and MLA TTV Dhinakaran clashed in the Assembly over the government’s efforts to reopen 810 TASMAC shops closed following court orders. At one point of time, Dhinakaran staged a walk out stating that he was not given opportunity to clarify the charge made by the minister. Dhinakaran said of the 6,672 shops, 1,000 were closed in two years and 3,321 shops were closed. But, the government was taking steps to reopen 810 shops already closed.
Responding, the minister said of the 6,715 shops, 1,000 were closed in 2016 and 2017 and there should be 5,715 shops now. But, 3,866 shops alone are functioning now. The government challenged the stay order for closure of 810 shops since already these shops were functioning.
CHENNAI: Power Minister P Thangamani and MLA TTV Dhinakaran clashed in the Assembly over the government’s efforts to reopen 810 TASMAC shops closed following court orders. At one point of time, Dhinakaran staged a walk out stating that he was not given opportunity to clarify the charge made by the minister. Dhinakaran said of the 6,672 shops, 1,000 were closed in two years and 3,321 shops were closed. But, the government was taking steps to reopen 810 shops already closed.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IPL-2: BCCI, officials failed to open foreign account, ED slaps Rs 121 crore penalty
Sensex sheds 95 points; banking, PSU stocks slip
Mixed response to farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh amid heavy police presence
Three African nationals found dead in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
Karnataka cabinet expansion likely to take place on June 4 or 5, says CM Kumaraswamy
Union government to give financial assistance to SGPC to offset GST on langar