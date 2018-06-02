Three students drown in Chennai lakes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation for two brothers below 12 years ended in tragedy when they lost their lives while swimming in Pallavaram lake. Saravanan (10) and Sanjai (12) of Bengaluru, had come to their uncle’s house in Old Pallavaram for vacation a week ago. “On Thursday evening, the duo, informing their family members, went to swim in a nearby lake at Thiruvallur Salai.

A few minutes later, Saravanan was finding it difficult to swim and was seen drowning when Sanjai tried to rescue him. However, the duo drowned. Some locals took them out and rushed them to a government hospital where the duo were declared brought dead,”said a police source.

In another incident, 13-year-old Surya from Guduvancherry had gone to swim in a lake at Madampakkam along with his friends. “While taking a dip, Surya drowned in the lake. His friends informed the locals who rushed to his rescue,” said a police source. However, he died on the way to hospital.