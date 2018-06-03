Chennai: 2 held in connection with woman’s murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were detained by police on Saturday night in connection with the murder of a woman aged 33 whose charred body was found five-days ago near the Chennai - Tiruchy National Highway at Chengalpattu. Police confirmed that the body was that of a woman missing from Annanagar since May 26.

Police sources said one out of the two was said to be the girl’s ex-boyfriend. Further investigation is on.

Police identified the woman as Pokkishamary, who went missing a week ago. The charred body was found on

May 28 by a police patrol near Pazhaveli in Chengalpattu near Palar river.

Chengalpattu police told Express that they looked into complaints of missing persons. When they did not get any clue, the information was passed on to Kerala.

Initially, the body was thought to have been that of 22-year-old woman who had gone missing around 70 days ago from Pathanamthitta in Kerala.

“But her brothers said that it was not that of their sister since she never wore any nose stud,” said an investigation officer.

The mystery was solved after Aruldoss, father of Pokkishamary, who filed a missing person complaint on May 26, identified the body.

“After watching news on television, he visited the mortuary at Chengalpattu with the help of Annanagar police. He confirmed that the body was that of his daughter who went missing a week ago,” said a police officer at Annanagar police station.

After searching for her in the locality, Aruldoss found her two-wheeler abandoned near Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu and lodged a complaint at Annanagar police.

Pokkishamary was not married and was on the look out for a job after working at a restaurant last year. On May 26, she left home in Annanagar but did not return, said police quoting her father. Post-mortem confirmed that the woman had been burnt alive.