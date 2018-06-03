Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 3-member gang robs driver at knife-point

A 24-year-old driver of a private firm was allegedly abducted by a three-member gang which robbed him of gold chain, mobile phone and cash at knife-point and later abandoned him at the flyover near Mu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old driver of a private firm was allegedly abducted by a three-member gang which robbed him of gold chain, mobile phone and cash at knife-point and later abandoned him at the flyover near Music Academy junction in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said Bhupendra Yadav, 24, of Teynampet was walking on R K Salai near a wedding hall.
“Three men in an autorickshaw intercepted him and dragged him into the vehicle. They took his four gram gold chain, `2,000 and a mobile phone worth `7,000. Before escaping, they threatened him not to reveal the incident to anyone. They dropped him at the flyover at Music Academy junction,” said a police source quoting the victim’s complaint. Mylapore police are investigating.

