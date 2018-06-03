Home Cities Chennai

IRCTC told not to finalise tenders

A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has permitted the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited to go ahead with the tender process for establishing two Food Plazas at the

Published: 03rd June 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has permitted the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited to go ahead with the tender process for establishing two Food Plazas at the Central Station in Chennai, but restrained it from finalising the same.
Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the IRCTC is directed to proceed with the tender process but restrained from passing the final orders by accepting any of the tenders till June 12, the judge said.

According to petitioner, he was the highest bidder for two stalls, one for `5.28 lakh and the other for
`2.34 lakh. But the bids were decided in favour of two others who had quoted lesser amounts. Hence, the present petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IRCTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 