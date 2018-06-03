IRCTC told not to finalise tenders

By PTI

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has permitted the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited to go ahead with the tender process for establishing two Food Plazas at the Central Station in Chennai, but restrained it from finalising the same.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the IRCTC is directed to proceed with the tender process but restrained from passing the final orders by accepting any of the tenders till June 12, the judge said.

According to petitioner, he was the highest bidder for two stalls, one for `5.28 lakh and the other for

`2.34 lakh. But the bids were decided in favour of two others who had quoted lesser amounts. Hence, the present petition.