Will oppose trucks between Rajinikanth’s party and BJP: Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday held discussions with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the “increasing terrorist activities” in Tamil Nadu and the general situation prevailing in the State.

03rd June 2018

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday held discussions with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the “increasing terrorist activities” in Tamil Nadu and the general situation prevailing in the State. Swamy also congratulated the Governor for reducing the expenditure of Raj Bhavan to one-sixth of what was spent in the past.

“We discussed about the increasing ‘terrorist’ activities in Tamil Nadu,” he said
Swamy also said during the previous DMK regimes convicts used to be freed on the occasion of birth anniversary of the late leader CN Annadurai. “I also filed a petition against this practice before the Madras High Court. Now, this Governor is verifying every case in this regard before taking a decision. He is acting in a fair manner on this issue,” he said.

Responding to a query on Sterlite-related developments, he alleged that for quite some time, naxalites, LTTE, terrorists and some NGOs had been trying to cause violence hiding behind the people’s issue. It had happened in Kudankulam protests and in jallikattu protests too. But what happened in Thoothukudi would come out only in the inquiry commission’s report.

Asked about the performance of the government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said “It is better than the previous DMK regime.”

Asked whether the BJP would have an alliance with Rajinikanth’s political party in the coming elections, Swamy said “So far it has not been discussed in the party.  But, I will oppose any such move as I always say actors should be kept away.

