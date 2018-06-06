Home Cities Chennai

Molestation alleged by woman in Chennai

A constable attached to MGR Nagar station is in the soup after his roommate allegedly misbehaved with a sanitary worker in the constable’s presence on Monday.

Published: 06th June 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A constable attached to MGR Nagar station is in the soup after his roommate allegedly misbehaved with a sanitary worker in the constable’s presence on Monday.
Police said the sanitary worker went inside the house on the first floor after a man asked her to collect garbage and promised extra money. But the man allegedly misbehaved with her.

When the worker and her husband, who was also working along with her and waiting outside, questioned the man’s behaviour, the constable accused the woman of stealing a gold chain and said that his friend was only trying to frisk her and check whether the woman had hidden the stolen chain in her blouse.
The victim and her 25-year-old husband are both employed as contract workers of an agency hired by the St Thomas Cantonment Board to clean the streets.

“Around 8.30 am on Monday, the couple were on duty collecting garbage. As they reached Bazaar Street, the 25-year-old man residing on the first floor of a building asked the woman to come upstairs to clear the garbage promising to pay her extra,” said a police source.

A few minutes later, the woman came down crying and told her husband that the personnel tried to molest her. “The husband rushed upstairs and confronted the man when his roommate, a police constable attached to the MGR Nagar police station, defended his friend and accused the woman of stealing a three-sovereigns gold chain from the table. The constable claimed that his friend was trying to check if the woman had hidden the chain inside her blouse,” added the source.

Three robberies

Chennai : Three knife-point robberies were reported in a single day in the city. Seventeen-year-old Subash, a wannabe actor, was trying to take a selfie on Tirusulam hill on Monday evening. While taking the photo, a gang threatened him and stole his mobile phone worth `7,000, said the police. In another incident, Anand, 29, of Shivarajapuram of Triplicane was on his way to the Marina on Monday. A gang rammed into his bike and attacked him with knife and snatched his phone and bike.  Similarly, Surekha was returning home when two men on a rbike threatened her robbed her chain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGR Nagar station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp