Molestation alleged by woman in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A constable attached to MGR Nagar station is in the soup after his roommate allegedly misbehaved with a sanitary worker in the constable’s presence on Monday.

Police said the sanitary worker went inside the house on the first floor after a man asked her to collect garbage and promised extra money. But the man allegedly misbehaved with her.

When the worker and her husband, who was also working along with her and waiting outside, questioned the man’s behaviour, the constable accused the woman of stealing a gold chain and said that his friend was only trying to frisk her and check whether the woman had hidden the stolen chain in her blouse.

The victim and her 25-year-old husband are both employed as contract workers of an agency hired by the St Thomas Cantonment Board to clean the streets.

“Around 8.30 am on Monday, the couple were on duty collecting garbage. As they reached Bazaar Street, the 25-year-old man residing on the first floor of a building asked the woman to come upstairs to clear the garbage promising to pay her extra,” said a police source.

A few minutes later, the woman came down crying and told her husband that the personnel tried to molest her. “The husband rushed upstairs and confronted the man when his roommate, a police constable attached to the MGR Nagar police station, defended his friend and accused the woman of stealing a three-sovereigns gold chain from the table. The constable claimed that his friend was trying to check if the woman had hidden the chain inside her blouse,” added the source.

Three robberies

Chennai : Three knife-point robberies were reported in a single day in the city. Seventeen-year-old Subash, a wannabe actor, was trying to take a selfie on Tirusulam hill on Monday evening. While taking the photo, a gang threatened him and stole his mobile phone worth `7,000, said the police. In another incident, Anand, 29, of Shivarajapuram of Triplicane was on his way to the Marina on Monday. A gang rammed into his bike and attacked him with knife and snatched his phone and bike. Similarly, Surekha was returning home when two men on a rbike threatened her robbed her chain.