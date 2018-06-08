Home Cities Chennai

Abused spaces get an artsy makeover

For most of us Sundays are a day to catch up on all the sleep we missed during the week. But some good Samaritans in the city decided to make a difference.

Published: 08th June 2018 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A wall before and after painting on Rathna Nagar Main Road, Teynampet

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For most of us Sundays are a day to catch up on all the sleep we missed during the week. But some good Samaritans in the city decided to make a difference. A group of volunteers, children and the Residents of Tiruveedhi Amman Koil Street (TAKSRA) and RK Nagar, were busy beautifying the wall of the RA Puram Corporation School compound. The brains behind the initiative, Uma Maheshwari and S Shivakumar, founding members of SAPS Chennai (Stop Abusing Public Spaces), an initiative-cum-environment group, tell us how they have been giving a facelift to tainted public spaces in the city.

“It started about two years back when garbage was dumped on the platform in front of our house. It was used as a urinal too. My husband and I decided to do something about it. We spoke to our neighbours and cleaned the place with the help of the Corporation,” says Uma.  In three months, the garbage was cleared. “It was neat…but, we wanted to do something more. We began painting the compound wall in the hope that people don’t misuse it again. It worked really well. So, we took the idea to other abused public spaces… that’s how SAPS began,” she shares.

The group has grown to a 30-member collective. “Our second project was at Mundakanni Amman Kovil Street in Mylapore. People who noticed the glaring difference approached us and offered to volunteer for us. So far, we have completed 10 projects across the city, with the help of Corporation, residents and our volunteers,” she shares.

SAPS activities are not confined to just wall art/beautification, says Shivakumar. “We wanted to take up environmental causes as a serious activity. We founded the Karam Korpom Trust, which now has several activities under its wing of which, one, is the beautification of spaces. Engaging the public, especially the children in such activities will not only sensitise them about the environment, but will also make them responsible citizens,” he explains.

Explaining the beautification process, he shares, “We first inspect the area to be cleaned and converted. Depending on the feasibility and access, we take it up. We decide the themes of the painting depending on the location. For instance, a theme on a school wall could be different from the one on a park. It has to be both aesthetic and meaningful. Our team of artists do the basic sketch and the rest of us fill it with paint.”

The group has so far worked on projects in RA Puram, Alwarpet, Porur, Thiruvottiyur and Teynampet. They have also painted a 450-metre wall on the Poonamalee Main Road. “It’s in front of DLF Complex and the IT professionals saw us working joined us. Such social engagements and participation are necessary to keep the city clean,” he says.

