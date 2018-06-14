Home Cities Chennai

‘Kirana’ shops at a click

As the world went digital, Vivek Shukla noticed that the local kirana stores bore the brunt of online shopping.

Published: 14th June 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Those subscribed to Nukkad Shops have a point-of-sales (POS) based system

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the world went digital, Vivek Shukla noticed that the local kirana stores bore the brunt of online shopping. He went ahead to create a system that would empower the ‘nukkad shops’ to compete with the corporate giants. This led to the formation of Nukkad Shops, a Hyderabad-based start-up. By enabling shops with devices and technology for sales, registry of inventory, and a track of customers, Nukkad Shops has made its mark among the small retailers across the country.

Vivek Shukla

“Belonging to a small town, Varanasi, I know the importance of these small shops that make up the neighbourhood. Most of them still keep their records manually which is a hassle. People have started buying even the groceries online. But by enabling them with a technology that is user-friendly and effective for their business, it wasn’t difficult to get shopkeepers and businesses on board,” explains Vivek, founder, Nukkad Shops. The start-up claims to have penetrated over 2,000 shops across cities and 2 tier towns with a user base of about 50,000.

Those subscribed to Nukkad Shops have a point-of-sales (POS) based system, which includes a 10-inch tablet, an in-built thermal printer, barcode scanner and a cash drawer at the heart of the app, which is compatible with Android and iOS-based mobile devices. This also helps them digitise entire inventory and make it accessible for all their regular customers. Users subscribed to Nukkad Shops can access shops that are within the two-kilometre radius from their location making it easier for them to reach their necessities. Vivek adds, “It is especially beneficial for those who have shifted to a new city or town. The search for grocery shops and other essentials is cut down.”

Vivek put in the initial investment with his own money and some help from friends and family. But their project went full throttle when Purple Talk a Dallas-based company invested $1 million in Nukkad Shops in a funding series last May. “We were able to meet the demand and the manufacturing needs for the devices. It increased our penetration and we expanded across India,” says Vivek. In revenue, Vivek shares that the company makes about `1.4 crore per annum.

Nukkad Shops have big plans underway where they intend to expand to other operating systems and increase their user base. They are also seeking a second series of funding to expand and expect to increase revenues by around `20 crore in the upcoming financial year.

In a nutshell
●    Nukkad Shops founded by Vivek Shukla took off after a series of funding of $1 million by
Purple Talk.
●    Their turnover per annum stands at `1.4 cr currently. They are looking to increase to `20 crore by the end of the year.
●    Their point of sales system provides the retailers with a tablet, thermal printer, barcode scanner, and a digitally enabled cash drawer.
●    They currently have a user base of 50,000 and are spread across 2,000 shops around the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp