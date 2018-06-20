Home Cities Chennai

Rebels reject ruling party’s overtures, say they will stand united

A fresh war of words has broken out between leaders of the ruling AIADMK and the 18 disqualified MLAs, backing rebel leader, and RK Nagar MLA, TTV Dhinakaran.

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

After one of the 18 MLAs, Thanga Thamizhselvan, said he might withdraw his petition before the Madras High Court challenging the disqualification, AIADMK extended an olive branch to the 18 MLAs. But all 18 have, on record, rejected the offer.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “MLAs, former MLAs and grassroot-level functionaries who have drifted away from the party will come back to the parent party.  This is Kalathin kattayam (It is bound to happen in due course of time).” Asked if talks were going on between those in the Dhinakaran camp and the AIADMK, he said, “Confidential matters cannot be revealed. We will reveal whatever is appropriate, at the right time.”

Hours later, most of the 18 MLAs met media at Dhinakaran’s residence and declared that they were united. Thamizhselvan challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Jayakumar. “If you manage  to pull even a single MLA from our side, all of us will immediately support you,” he taunted. Thamizhselvan indicated he had second thoughts on withdrawing his petition.

“The other day,  I expressed my grouse on the issue; now I am consulting legal experts,” he said. “The media has been creating rumours about our disunity and me moving to the ruling party. We moved away on a demand that Palaniswami should not continue as CM. We are still firm on that,” he said. P Vetrivel, one of the 18 MLAs, said, “We all know the Supreme Court will give the final verdict on the disqualification case. So, until then, we will wait.”

 

AIADMK MLA TTV Dhinakaran

