‘Humans existed 3.75 lakh years ago in Tiruvallur’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that antiquities found in Tiruvallur district bear evidence to existence of humans 3.75 lakh years ago, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K Pandiarajan said the cultural history of the place would be brought to light.

Speaking after inspecting excavations at Pattaraiperumputhur in Tiruvallur district, he said that excavations done at Attirampakkam, another site, had resulted in unearthing stone tools dating back to 3.75 lakh years proving existence of humans in this part of the State. This archaeological evidence is key to establish that Tamils had lived well before other races, he said.

He said 351 antiquities were found in the current phase of digging, including stone tools belonging to Paleolithic age. Potsherds collected from the site bore Brahmi letters.