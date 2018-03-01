CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced stoppage of Shatabdi Express at Katpadi junction, with an aim to better serve passengers from Vellore district, on an 'experimental basis' for 6 months.

The stoppage at the Katpadi junction was formally flagged off by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker, M Thambi Durai in the presence of Commercial Taxes Minister, K C Veeramani, a press release said today.

The service is expected to benefit people of Vellore district and section of business class travellers, it said.

With this initiative, the Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express will have five stoppages including Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur, it added.